New School Timings from February 2 in Lahore, other Punjab cities

LAHORE – School schedules are undergoing major changes that will affect thousands of students. Most private schools now shifted their start time to 8:00 AM amid change in weather and smog situation.

The classes will end at 1:30 pm for younger students and 2:00pm for other students, leaving parents scrambling to adjust routines.

Earlier, the Environmental Protection Department mandated school timings to start at 8:30am due to severe smog conditions, with a notification that was in effect until December 31. Additional Secretary of Schools clarified that private schools are free to set their own schedules, as the strict timing rule only applied until January 31.

For government schools, major timing changes will take effect from April 15, while during Ramadan, schools across the city will follow special schedules to accommodate fasting students.

With smog concerns, flexible schedules, and Ramadan adjustments all coming into play, parents and students alike are advised to stay alert for updates from their schools.