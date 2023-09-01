PAF releases documentary celebrating 1965 war heroes ahead of Defence Day

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate General Public Relations has released a short documentary on the courage and bravery of PAF soldiers in connection with the September 1965 war, in which the air battle that took place on September 1, 1965 has been described.

The documentary features Air Commodore (R) Khalid Chishti, who has described the account of the air battle that took place after the Indian fighter aircraft intruded into Pakistani air space and the leadership role of the then Commander in Chief of PAF Air Marshal Nur Khan.