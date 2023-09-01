Gold price drops by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Despite the increase in gold prices in the international market, decrease in prices was recorded at the local level

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,500 to close at Rs233,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs1,286 to settle at Rs199,760, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $1 to settle at $1,915 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,850 per tola and Rs2,443.41 per 10 grams, respectively.