In a first, ICC allows transgender woman player in international cricket

After being selected for the Canadian team in the Women's T20 Americas Qualifier, a qualifying match for the T20 World Cup in 2024, Danielle McGahey will make history as the first transgender player to compete in international cricket.

McGahey, a 29 years old batter, was born in Australia but now resides in Canada. McGahey had a medical transition in 2021 after socially transitioning from male to female in 2020, according to BBC Sport that broke the story first.

McGahey met the requirements for male-to-female (MTF) transition to play international cricket, the ICC said on Thursday.

At the South American Women's Championship, which Canada won and was held in Brazil last October, McGahey participated in four games for her country. There was no international standing to that competition.

Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and the hosts USA will compete in the Americas Qualifier, which will be held in Los Angeles, USA, from September 4 to September 11. The winning side will go to the international qualifiers, where they will compete for positions in the next T20 World Cup, which will be held in Bangladesh.