In a first, ICC allows transgender woman player in international cricket

After being selected for the Canadian team in the Women's T20 Americas Qualifier, a qualifying match for the T20 World Cup in 2024, Danielle McGahey will make history as the first transgender player to compete in international cricket.
McGahey, a 29 years old batter, was born in Australia but now resides in Canada. McGahey had a medical transition in 2021 after socially transitioning from male to female in 2020, according to BBC Sport that broke the story first.
McGahey met the requirements for male-to-female (MTF) transition to play international cricket, the ICC said on Thursday.
At the South American Women's Championship, which Canada won and was held in Brazil last October, McGahey participated in four games for her country. There was no international standing to that competition.
Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and the hosts USA will compete in the Americas Qualifier, which will be held in Los Angeles, USA, from September 4 to September 11. The winning side will go to the international qualifiers, where they will compete for positions in the next T20 World Cup, which will be held in Bangladesh.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 1, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|324.9
|328.15
|Euro
|EUR
|348
|351
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|407
|411
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.2
|90
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|86
|86.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|206
|210
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|807.97
|815.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|235
|240
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.75
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.22
|44.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.72
|39.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.38
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.36
|994.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|789.03
|797.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|233
|238
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.28
|347.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 241,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Karachi
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Islamabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Peshawar
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Quetta
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Sialkot
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Attock
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Gujranwala
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Jehlum
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Multan
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Gujrat
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Nawabshah
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Chakwal
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Hyderabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Nowshehra
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Sargodha
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Faisalabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Mirpur
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
