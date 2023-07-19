Transgender woman secures Miss Netherlands 2023 title

In a surprising turn of events, the beauty pageant competition, Miss Netherlands 2023, was secured by a transgender woman rather than a biological one. The winner, Rikki Valerie Kolle, became the first transgender woman to rewrite the history of the competition.
After winning Miss Netherlands 2023 title, the 22-year-old Kolle further secured her seat in the next Miss Universe pageant — which currently owned by Anne Jakrajutatipa, a transgender Thai woman — and will also compete in the international pageant in El Salvador to be held next December in which candidates from 24 countries will participate.
For the big event, Kolle donned a red maxi to accept the crown from her predecessor, Jonah Moody, and last year's Miss Universe America, Raboni Gabrielle.
Taking to Instagram, Kolle celebrated her victory stating, "I DID IT!!!!! It's unreal but I can call myself Miss Nederland 2023."
Speaking of the event, Kolle added, "It was an educational and wonderful process, my year can't go wrong anymore. I am so proud and happy I can't describe it with. I made my community proud and showed it can be done."
"And yes I am a trans woman and I would like to share my story," Kolle noted, claiming that she is "also Rikkie and that is what counts for me. I did this on my own strength and enjoyed every moment."
Expressing gratitude, Kolle wrote, "I want to thank the jury and everyone from the Miss Netherlands team for the trust, this is just the beginning."
"On to many more adventures, let's get Miss Universe ready," Kolle concluded.
The Miss Netherlands official Instagram stated of Kolle's victory as, “This finalist shined throughout the show and has also made the greatest progress along the way,” the pageant wrote of the judges’ decision.
“She has an iron-strong story with a clear mission. The jury is convinced that the organization will enjoy working with this young woman.”
