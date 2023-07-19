Search

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 19, 2023

Web Desk 08:44 AM | 19 Jul, 2023
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 19, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 19, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 284.35
Euro EUR 310 314.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 371.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.51 745.51
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.49 35.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.68 913.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.07 61.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.48 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Omani Riyal OMR 720.2 728.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 211
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 322.34 324.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 18, 2023

09:28 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

10:32 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 17, 2023

08:42 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 16, 2023

09:29 AM | 16 Jul, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 15, 2023

08:43 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Pakistan forex reserves rise to $9.84 billion after IMF loan flows in

11:05 AM | 14 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Daily Horoscope - 19th July 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19th July 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 19, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 284.35
Euro EUR 310 314.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 371.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.51 745.51
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.49 35.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.68 913.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.07 61.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.48 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Omani Riyal OMR 720.2 728.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 211
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 322.34 324.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 July 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Karachi PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Islamabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Peshawar PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Quetta PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sialkot PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Attock PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujranwala PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Jehlum PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Multan PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Bahawalpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujrat PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nawabshah PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Chakwal PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Hyderabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nowshehra PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sargodha PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Faisalabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Mirpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: