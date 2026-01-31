PAKvAUS: Pakistan eye series win against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium Today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, riding high on a thrilling 22-run win in the opening T20I, is set to ready to take another step toward series win. Australia, bruised but unbowed, arrived with determination, seeking redemption.

Lahore is set to witness another thrilling clash as Men in Green take on Australia in second T20I of their three-match series today, with the hosts holding a 1–0 advantage.

Green Shirts stormed to dominant 22-run victory in the opening encounter, giving them the perfect platform to wrap up the series on home soil. Riding high on momentum, the team will be eager to maintain their winning streak, while Australia will be desperate to bounce back and level the series.

In surprising twist, both sides chose rest over practice ahead of the match, focusing on recovery to unleash their best performance on the field. The highly anticipated clash is set to get underway at 4:00 pm local time at Gaddafi Stadium.

Cricket fans are on the edge of their seats as Pakistan aims to capitalize on their early advantage, and Australia battles to avoid a series defeat.

Pakistan Squad against Australia

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq