PAKvAUS: Pakistan stumble to 168 as Zampa tears through top order

LAHORE – Adam Zampa comes up with his A-game, leading a stunning Australian comeback that restricted the hosts to a modest 168 for 8 in the opening T20I of the three-match series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bat first backfired dramatically as his side endured a stop-start innings marked by poor shot selection and a late collapse. The hosts suffered the worst possible start when opener Sahibzada Farhan was run out for a diamond duck, sending an early shock through the packed stadium.

Saim Ayub and Agha steadied the innings with a crucial 74-run partnership for the second wicket, briefly reviving Pakistan’s hopes. Ayub played with intent and aggression, eventually finishing as the top scorer with a fluent 40 off just 22 balls, smashing three fours and two sixes. However, the momentum shifted decisively in the eighth over when Zampa broke the stand, triggering a collapse.

Agha then added a short 12-run stand with Babar Azam before falling to Xavier Bartlett in the 10th over. The captain walked back after a brisk 39 off 27 balls, decorated with four towering sixes and a boundary. Babar, joined by Fakhar Zaman, adopted a cautious approach as the pair added 37 runs for the fourth wicket, but Pakistan failed to accelerate when it mattered.

Zampa struck again to remove Babar for 24 off 20 balls, which opened the floodgates. Fakhar Zaman (10) and wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan (10) perished in quick succession, leaving Pakistan reeling at 149 for 6 in the 18th over.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz attempted to salvage the innings at the death, remaining unbeaten on 15 from 14 deliveries, but Pakistan’s lower order faltered under pressure as two more wickets fell in the closing overs.

