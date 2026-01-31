Basant 2026: Kite String slits boy’s throat in Lahore’s Gajju Matta

LAHORE – As Basant fever grips Lahore, kite strings start filling the skies, a chilling reminder of kite flying festival’s dangers struck in Gajju Matta.

Faisal, a young boy riding his bike, had his throat severely cut by rogue kite string, despite the government’s strict safety rules banning metallic threads. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, and the terrifying accident casts shadow over the city just days before the celebrations kick off.

Faisal is currently in stable condition, but the terrifying accident has left the local community shaken.

Punjab government has announced that the Basant festival will take place from February 6 to 8, but kite flying will only be permitted under strict safety regulations. The law explicitly bans the use of metallic strings, notorious for causing such gruesome injuries. Authorities have warned that anyone caught violating the rules will face harsh penalties and heavy fines, as the state cracks down on unsafe kite-flying practices.

With festivities approaching, this alarming incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless kite flying.