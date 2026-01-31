US CENTCOM on alert amid Iran’s Live-Fire Naval Drills in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN – US-Iran tensions are at all time high in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command (CENTCOM) urged Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to watch out for its naval exercises safely and professionally.

CENTCOM specifically highlighted dangers of low-altitude overflights of US military aircraft, high-speed boats racing toward US vessels, or weapons being aimed at American forces. This tense corridor sees around 100 merchant ships pass daily, making it a crucial artery for global trade.

US President Donald Trump escalated threats of military action if Iran refuses to negotiate a new nuclear deal. US is conducting multi-day air exercises in the Middle East to sharpen rapid deployment, operational readiness, and combat sortie capabilities alongside allies. Trump declared that an “armada” is heading toward Iran and warned that any attack could surpass the severity of last year’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. On social media, Trump’s posts underscore the urgency: “Time is running out,” he wrote, signaling a countdown toward potential confrontation.

Iranian officials responded with equally fiery warnings. Foreign Minister Araghchi said Iran is fully prepared to respond “immediately and powerfully” to any aggression but remains willing to negotiate a fair nuclear deal. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stressed that while formal talks are not occurring, informal messages are being exchanged, and condemned US threats as counterproductive.

Regional allies are also weighing in, Saudi Arabia and UAE have made clear they will not allow their airspace or facilities to be used for operations against Iran, and the UAE has refused logistical support for any such mission.

USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group has already arrived in the region, signaling US readiness, but no final decision has been made on military action. As Trump monitors Iran closely, the world waits with bated breath. One wrong move in this volatile corridor could trigger a conflict with consequences far beyond the Middle East.