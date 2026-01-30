HELLO CHERY brings Safety, Comfort, and Confidence to Pakistan’s Auto Market Like Never Before

KARACHI – Pakistan’s automotive landscape welcomes fresh confident presence, HELLO CHERY. More than just a name or a greeting, HELLO CHERY represents very first impression, the opening handshake, and the distinctive tone Chery sets from day one. Confident, unmistakable, and unmistakably Chery, this new brand signature defines how the company is seen, heard, and experienced—every single time.

At its heart, HELLO CHERY is built on a universal truth: recognition matters. That first moment, the way a brand greets you—shapes everything that follows. Grounded in Chery’s strengths of safety, comfort, and reliability, HELLO CHERY turns this belief into a clear, consistent, and recognisable presence that feels warm, intentional, and familiar, wherever the brand appears.

But HELLO CHERY is far more than a campaign or creative layer, it’s a brand philosophy. It’s about being more open, more human, and more present, across showrooms, digital platforms, ownership experiences, and every customer touchpoint in between. The mission is simple: make customers feel seen, welcomed, and confident in their choice.

Designed to resonate across generations, HELLO CHERY rises above changing roles and expectations. Whether you are a buyer, a driver, a decision-maker, or an influencer, every experience feels intuitive, confident, and distinctively Chery—without needing explanation.

This bold launch follows the introduction of Pakistan’s largest SUV lineup by Master Auto Engineering earlier this month. The first model was unveiled on 14 January 2026, with an introductory ex-factory price of Rs10,999,000, valid until 31 January 2026. The move reflects momentum, ambition, and a brand with a clear vision for the future.

Globally, Chery’s story is equally impressive. The brand has been China’s No.1 automotive exporter for 23 consecutive years, operating in more than 120 countries and trusted by over 18.5 million users worldwide. Remarkably, one in every four vehicles exported from China carries the Chery name, a testament to its scale, reliability, and global appeal.

In Pakistan, Chery’s entry is guided by a long-term commitment to building a brand with clarity and purpose. Supported by the Master Group’s four decades of automotive experience across multiple brands, Chery aims to create a strong, recognisable presence that customers can trust from the first interaction and continue to grow with over time.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Samir Malik, CEO of Chery Master Pakistan, said:

“HELLO CHERY reflects how relationships with our customers begin. When you say ‘Hello Chery’ in the vehicle, the system recognises you, responds to you, and adapts to you over time. That same principle guides how we want the brand to show up—attentive from the first interaction, responsive as needs evolve, and focused on building a connection that feels natural and lasting.”

Starting 30 January 2026, Chery dealerships across Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, Multan, and Faisalabad will open the doors for Tiggo 8 test drives, inviting customers to step in, take the wheel, and experience Chery firsthand.