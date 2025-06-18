Asim Azhar channels ‘Heartbreak’ in New Breakup Song after split with Merub Ali

ISLAMABAD – Singer Asim Azhar remained in news lately after he ended his engagement with Meerub Ali, and now ‘Tera Wo Pyaar’ crooner channels his pain in the new song ‘Regardless’.

Despite the rough patch in his life, the 28-year-old continues to use his music as an outlet for personal expression, connecting deeply with fans through his heartfelt melodies.

The new Punjabi song poignantly captures pain and emotions after the recent breakup of his engagement with viral model and actress. The raw yet powerful music video was shot in a single continuous take featuring Asim sitting on a SUV, which adds to the raw and heartfelt vibe of the song.

His lyrics reveal deep sorrow and frustration, touching on themes of ‘disloyalty, loneliness, and the harsh realities of life’. Asim penned the song himself, as he conveyed feelings of loss and disappointment with great intensity.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages of support and appreciation, applauding Asim for sharing his vulnerable side through his music. This breakup marks Asim Azhar’s second high-profile split. Previously, he was in a well-known relationship with actress Hania Aamir, which ended in 2020.

In 2022, Asim got engaged to Meerab Ali, who was a friend of Hania Amir, but the relationship ended abruptly, with Asim announcing the breakup on June 12.