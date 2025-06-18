Careem suspends ride-hailing service in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Careem will suspend its ride-hailing service in Pakistan starting from today (July 18), it was announced by company’s CEO Mudassir Sheikha in a social media.

Taking to social media, Sheikha said he was sharing the update with a heavy heart.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision. The challenging macroeconomic reality, intensifying competition, and global capital allocation made it hard to justify the investment levels required to deliver a safe and dependable service in the country. In the end, the Careem Rides team had to make this tough call,” he said in the statement.

“Lastly, I feel deeply grateful to the heroes who built Careem in Pakistan under the bold leadership of Junaid Iqbal. THANK YOU – you all made it happen against all odds. Your boldness, brilliance and passion shaped Careem and inspired a generation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the company in an email to users said if they have a remaining balance in their Careem Wallet, the company will reach out soon with clear instructions on how to reclaim it.

Careem’s customer support will remain available until September 18, 2025, to assist the customers with any pending issues.