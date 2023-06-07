World Bank lowers Pakistan FY23-24 growth forecast to 2pc

ISLAMABAD – The World Bank has lowered its forecast for Pakistan’s economic growth in the next fiscal year as the country is facing the worst balance of payments crisis in recent times.
In a recent report Global Economic Prospects, the international financial institution projected economy of crisis-hit country to grow by 2 percent in the fiscal year 2023-24, a 1.2 percent downward revision from January 2023.
It flagged last year's floods, worsening social tensions, record inflation, and policy uncertainty for cut in growth forecast.
The report highlighted that agriculture output apparently contracted for the first time in nearly twenty years, calling economic recovery feeble, due to limited fiscal room for the government.
The unprecedented floods, policy uncertainty, and limited forex resources affected activity, while industrial production shrunk by about 25pc this year.
It said surge in policy rate has not kept speed with inflation which affected real interest rates. The reports said Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka will continue to face a downward trend in the coming months.
WB said several South Asian nations are bearing the brunt of one or more climate-related disasters over the past two decades, with last year’s floods in Pakistan causing damage estimated at 4.8 percent of GDP.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|302.9
|306.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 177,695 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207, 257.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
