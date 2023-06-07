Eid ul Azha 2023: Govt employees to get salaries in advance

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced early disbursement of salaries for all employees ahead of the upcoming Eid ul Azha, in a bid to support inflation-weary people during the ongoing crisis.

Salaries, including allowances and pension, for the month of June will be released on June 23, a week before Eid ul Azha, which is likely to fall on June 29.

The finance department of the Sindh government, in a notification, directed all departments under the provincial government to release salaries on June 23 instead of July 1.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier predicted that Zil Hajj moon is likely to be sighted on June 19, which means Eid ul Azha is expected to fall on June 29. A final announcement about the moon sighting will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which will meet on June 19.

Most parts of the country expected cloudy weather during the moon sighting for the last month of Islamic year, Met department reveals, adding Zill Hajj moon will be visible for more than an hour after sunset on June 19, with next month expected to be started on 20 June.

As people are inquiring about number of holidays on the eve of Eid, it is recalled that the cabinet division has already issued a notification detailing the public and optional holidays for this year.

As per the notification, there will be a total of three holidays on the account of Eid ul Azha on June 29, 30, and July 1. However, the dates are subject to the expected sighting of the moon. The federal government will issue a separate notification for holidays after the moon sighting committee’s decision.