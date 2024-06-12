Budget 2024-25: Mobile phone prices to go up in Pakistan as 18% tax proposed

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday proposed imposition of 18 percent standard rate tax on mobile phones of various categories.
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb made the proposal in the budget for fiscal year 2024-25. He said concessionary rates created distortion in the market to provide benefit to some items.
He said the imposition of the standard tax would offers equal opportunities and create balance in the market.
These are the reasons the government aims at imposing the 18% standard rate tax on various categories of mobile phones.
More to follow…
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.55 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 351 for buying, and 353.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351
|353.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.73
|748.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.92
|916.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.55
|172.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.42
|731.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.1
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.57
|313.07
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
