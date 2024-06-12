Pakistan eliminates B-Form requirement for admission to government schools

The Federal Government has announced the elimination of the B-Form requirement for admission to government schools, marking a significant step towards enhancing accessibility to education.

Mohiuddin Wani, Secretary of Education, emphasized that the previous mandate of presenting a B-Form for admission posed a barrier to education, particularly for underprivileged children. This decision aims to remove obstacles that hindered the enrollment of students from marginalized backgrounds.

The move underscores the government's commitment to promoting inclusive education and ensuring that every child, regardless of their documentation status, has the opportunity to attend government schools in Islamabad.

Wani reiterated that the priority is to provide quality education to all children, fostering a more equitable and inclusive educational environment across the region.