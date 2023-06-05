PMD reveals date for Eidul Azha 2023 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the date of Eidul Azha 2023, one of two major Islamic festivals.

Media reports quoting PMD officials said Eid-ul Azha will fall on Thursday, 29 June, based on their forecast for the sighting of the Zill Hajj moon.

Most parts of South Nation expected cloudy weather during the moon sighting for the last month of Islamic year, Met department reveals, adding Zill Hajj moon will be visible for more than an hour after sunset on June 19, with next month expected to be started on 20 June.

Meanwhile, people are expecting a long weekend for Eid ul Azha 2023 as there will be four holidays starting from June 29.

Meanwhile, the dates for Islamic festivals are subject to change in light of actual moon sighting. An official notification about holidays will be issued after the sighting of the Zill Hajj moon.