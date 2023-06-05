Canada announces key changes in English language test requirement for international students 

ISLAMABAD – The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has approve significant changes in its requirement regarding English proficiency test for students applying through the Study Direct Stream (SDS).

It has approved inclusion of four new English proficiency tests – the CELPIP General, CAEL, PTE Academic, and TOEFL iBT – as previously it only accepted the IELTS.

The new policy will come into effect from August 10, 2023, as applicants will be able option to submit English language results from various tests.

The expansion in the list will provide international students with more choices for English tests.

The students from Pakistan, Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Peru, Philippines and others can avail the options.

Furthermore, the requirement for IELTS Academic test takers has also been modified. Previously, individuals had to achieve a minimum score of 6.0 in all categories – Reading, Listening, Writing, and Speaking.

Now, the students would only require to achieve minimum overall band score of 6.0, a move that will make the application process more accessible and accommodating for international students.