‘World Environment Day’ – Pakistan PM emphasises need to combat plastic pollution

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to combat plastic pollution and embark on a journey of plastics reduction.

World Environment Day is being observed today (Monday) to highlight hazards of plastic pollution imposing grave impacts on nature and human health.

This year's theme of the World Environment Day is solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution. More than 430 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year worldwide, half of which is designed to be used only once.

In his message on the occasion of World Environment Day, he emphasised the need to combat plastic pollution under the global theme "Beating Plastic Pollution."

He said as one of the top ten countries in the world for plastic pollution, Pakistan recognizes the urgent need for action.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government has prioritized the adoption of environment friendly alternatives and is actively working on the Plastics Prohibition Regulation 2023 for the Islamabad Capital Territory.

This regulation will establish a comprehensive framework and timeline for phasing out single-use plastics, while also leading by example on a plan to reduce and then ban the use of single use plastics by the entire federal government.

In a demonstration of the federal government's commitment to reduce plastic waste in Pakistan, he has directed the Prime Minister House to stop using single-use plastics, which like the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, will lead the way in phasing out and restricting the use of Polyethylene terephthalate or PET bottles in Federal Ministries, and Divisions across the board.

The premier called upon all stakeholders, including citizens, businesses, civil society organizations, and the media, to renew their commitment in fight against plastic pollution and preserving the planet's biodiversity for future generations.