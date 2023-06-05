Pakistan seizes Turkish vessel, arrests sailors for trespassing maritime boundary   

KARACHI – A court in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi has approved ten-day physical remand of eight sailors of a Turkish ship seized for violating the international maritime boundary.

The judicial magistrate has handed over them the eight crew members, who are Indonesia and Egypt nationals, to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for interrogation.

An investigation officer told the court that the Turkish ship entered the Pakistani waters last week without any legal permission, adding that one of the crew members was travelling without passport.

The vessel and its sailors were taken into custody last week by the Maritime Security Agency near Gaddani, a coastal town of Hub district in Balochistan.

The magistrate has directed the officials to produce the suspects before court on June 15 after completion of their remand.