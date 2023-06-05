Getting married in space is no more a dream!

A US-based space company is offering a special place to hold a dreamy wedding – and it's not planet Earth!

The company, Space Perspective has developed Neptune capsule that offers a carbon-neutral alternative to visiting the edge of space. The spherical shape of the balloon allows for 360-degree panoramic views through windows.

It can take its passengers at 1,000 feet above the Earth surface in a six-hour Neptune trip, which would cost $125,000 per person.

https://twitter.com/SpacePerspectiv/status/1658914748279267341

Reports said around 1,000 seats had been booked already while the first ever space wedding is expected to take place in 2024.

The company has ensured the safety of passengers by building hyper-resistant porthole windows with anti-UV coating.

The passengers will be able to pick favourite playlist, enjoy drinks with breathtaking view of Earth from its edges. The capsule has a capacity of accommodating eight passengers at a time.