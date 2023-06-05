Search

Here’s how to block stolen or lost phones in Pakistan

Web Desk 06:19 PM | 5 Jun, 2023
Losing or having your phone stolen is a big trouble, particularly in larger cities such as Karachi and Lahore. Because it's nearly hard to find your phone again, most people prefer to remotely disable it so that your sensitive data doesn't get into the wrong hands.

Fortunately, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched an online complaint portal for reporting and disabling lost/stolen phones. The new Lost & Stolen Device System (LSDS) makes it simple to file a complaint online with all of the relevant information, allowing you to report the problem as quickly as possible.

Here's how to do it yourself:

To report a stolen or missing phone to PTA, simply click on this link to access their online complaint system. In a complaint form, you will submit personal information such as your name, address, email, CNIC, and so on. You will also be required to supply information on your missing device as well as the reasons for blocking.

https://twitter.com/ptaofficialpk/status/1665647065634947073

After successfully registering a complaint, you will be assigned a complaint reference number, and your phone will be disabled within 24 hours of verification.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

