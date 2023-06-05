Here’s how to block stolen or lost phones in Pakistan

Losing or having your phone stolen is a big trouble, particularly in larger cities such as Karachi and Lahore. Because it's nearly hard to find your phone again, most people prefer to remotely disable it so that your sensitive data doesn't get into the wrong hands.
Fortunately, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched an online complaint portal for reporting and disabling lost/stolen phones. The new Lost & Stolen Device System (LSDS) makes it simple to file a complaint online with all of the relevant information, allowing you to report the problem as quickly as possible.
Here's how to do it yourself:
To report a stolen or missing phone to PTA, simply click on this link to access their online complaint system. In a complaint form, you will submit personal information such as your name, address, email, CNIC, and so on. You will also be required to supply information on your missing device as well as the reasons for blocking.
After successfully registering a complaint, you will be assigned a complaint reference number, and your phone will be disabled within 24 hours of verification.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 5, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|300
|303
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927
|936
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
