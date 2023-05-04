Search

Pakistan

FBR hints at re-imposing regulatory duty on imported cars, mobile phones

01:57 PM | 4 May, 2023
FBR hints at re-imposing regulatory duty on imported cars, mobile phones
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmed said on Thursday that regulatory duty tax on import of mobile phones and used cars of up to 1,800cc could be resumed at any time. 

The regulatory duties on the cars and other items were abolished as the two Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs), which were enforced to impose taxes, expired on March 31 after the Tariff Policy Board declined to extend the validity last month.

Following the expiry of SROs, the importers of used cars of up to the 1800cc category are the major beneficial as they will get 100% exemption while regulatory duty on mobile phones will cut to half.

On May 19, the government had imposed a ban on import of range of goods due to depleting reserves of dollars.

The FBR chief said there was no need to issue a notification for re-imposition of the regulatory duty as currently there was a ban import of cars and mobile phones. 

He said the decision about imposing taxes was taken by the Ministry of Trade, adding that the FBR would issue the notification as soon the ministry approved it. 

Pakistan abolishes regulatory duties on used cars, phones  

Pakistan

FBR notifies punishment for smugglers of four 'essential commodities'

11:16 PM | 17 Apr, 2023

Rana Sanaullah warns of imposing emergency amid govt-judiciary standoff over elections

09:06 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Govt hints at filing reference against CJP, other SC judges

10:20 AM | 2 Apr, 2023

Pakistan Army 'not available' for election duty

10:35 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

PTI moves ECP against imposing Section 144 again in Lahore ahead of its rally

02:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Sindh bans police officials from using mobile phones during duty hours

11:49 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

FBR hints at re-imposing regulatory duty on imported cars, mobile ...

01:57 PM | 4 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope May 04, 2023 

08:33 AM | 4 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.9
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 4, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: