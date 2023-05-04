Six Pakistani soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle

PESHAWAR – At least six Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during a gunfight with terrorists in the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) a fire exchange took place between terrorists and Pakistani soldiers in the general area of Dirduni, North Waziristan District.

Security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and three terrorists were sent to hell, while injuring another two.

ISPR

On 04 May 2023, a fire exchange took place between terrorists and own troops in general area Dirduni, North Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and three terrorists were sent to hell, while injuring another two. https://t.co/t1gktV53xk pic.twitter.com/7CO0aYz5lZ — Eagle Eye PSF (@zarrar_11PSF) May 4, 2023

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan witnessed an uptick in terrorist attacks in the last months as banned TTP and other banned outfits escalated attacks against security forces.

More to follow...