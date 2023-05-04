Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia replaces visa sticker with QR code in fresh tech push

Web Desk 03:30 PM | 4 May, 2023
Saudi Arabia replaces visa sticker with QR code in fresh tech push

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced a new initiative to scrap the visa sticker on the beneficiary's passport and instead use electronic visa and read its data via a QR code.

The new leap forward in technology will be in operation initially in the Kingdom's missions in seven countries which are United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

The development comes as Saudi Arabia aims to revamp its visa system to make it more tech friendly besides improving the quality of consular services provided by the country. 

The country is on a mission to revolutionize travel and tourism in the country for which a new airline has also been introduced by the name Riyadh Air will will serve more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030. The kingdom is taking rapid steps under the directives of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman who is ambitious in leading the region through soft power.

Saudi Arabia hosts two of Islam's holiest sites in Makkah and Medinah and welcomes pilgrims round the year for Umrah and Hajj. The kingdom has also introduced applications like Nusuk for issuance of permit for the pourpose of Umrah and has been increasingly relying on technology to facilitate the pilgrims who land there for religious reasons.

It is note worthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming Hajj pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunised against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

GCC countries likely to offer unified 'Schengen-style' visa to spur tourism

03:38 PM | 3 May, 2023

When does Umrah visa take effect? Saudi authorities clarify duration of Umrah visa

12:38 AM | 3 May, 2023

Visa on arrival announced for Turkish citizens by regional rival; Details here

11:55 PM | 2 May, 2023

Delay in issuance of e-number puts employment of Pakistani workers at risk in Saudi Arabia

10:59 PM | 1 May, 2023

Saudi Arabia grants free visas to evacuees from Sudan

09:21 PM | 1 May, 2023

Saudi citizens can now travel to this Asian country visa free

11:17 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Expats can now get Dubai's license without driving classes: Here are ...

04:26 PM | 4 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope May 04, 2023 

08:33 AM | 4 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.9
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 4, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,100 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR 224,100 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: