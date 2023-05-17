Australia to scrap Covid visa, introduce limit on working hours for international students

SYDNEY - Authorities in Australia have decided to scrap the Covid work visa that is expected to affect a sizable number of students.
The work visa known as Subclass 408 or temporary activity visa, permits applicants to work in Australia if they are employed or have an offer of employment in a key sector.
"The government is currently considering its ongoing suitability. This includes consideration of an end date for closing eligibility of the visa (Subclass 408) and proposed approach to returning to normal operations," the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) told a media outlet.
The Covid work visa offered students the opportunity to work unlimited hours but now work hour caps will return, slashing their income; however, international students working in the aged care sector will be exempted from this limit until December 31.
The move is drawing mixed responses though it is expected to affect thousands of Indian students who had been living in the country for years. The closure of the work visa means that they will have to find a different visa to stay in the country.
The Covid work visa was introduced to provide relief to foreign students in Australia who were unable to leave the country during the pandemic due to border closures. The visa allowed students to live in the country for extra 12 months if their visas expired.
An official statement in this regard said student visa work restrictions were relaxed throughout the pandemic, and completely removed in January 2022 to allow primary and secondary student visa holders to work over their normal limit of 40 hours per fortnight to address workforce shortages.
The authorities said the cap would ensure that student visa holders are able to focus on obtaining a quality Australian education and qualification while remaining able to support themselves financially, gain valuable work experience, and contribute to Australia’s workforce needs.
Besides the work visa closure, the Australian government would impose a new working hour limit of 48 hours per fortnight for foreign students, beginning July 1 irrespective of when they began studying in the country.
Australia attracts thousands of students each year from different parts of the world due to its famous universities as well as for providing an easy path to residency and citizenship. Among other Asians, Indians prefer going to the country for education and work.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.56
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.