Search

Immigration

Bahrain explores linking foreigners driving license with residence permit

Web Desk
03:20 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
Bahrain explores linking foreigners driving license with residence permit

MANAMA - The lawmakers in Bahrain are set to deliberate a proposal to reduce the validity of expatriates' driving licenses to align them with their residence permits' validity. 

Led by Jalal Kadhem, five MPs have tabled the amendment to the 2014 Traffic Law, asserting it would address violations by expats overstaying post-work permit expiration and engaging in unauthorized work, notably driving unlicensed taxis.

Advocates of the amendment believe this measure could address traffic congestion, curbing the number of licenses issued. Presently, both Bahrainis and expatriates are granted five-year driving permits but the amendment seeks to make it more tight.

The proposal enjoys support from the Parliament's foreign affairs, defense, and national security committee but faces opposition from Bahrain's Interior Ministry, which urges MPs to reject it.

In response to concerns about human rights implications, the National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR) assured that the proposal doesn't block expat movement or infringe upon their rights. It clarified that the measure is purely organizational and doesn't violate equality or international human rights conventions, Zawya reported.

Besides the driving license legislation, lawmakers are also expected to debate legislation mandating independent government authorities and government-owned companies to achieve complete Bahrainization, reaching 100% employment of Bahraini nationals within two years of the law's enactment.

Despite the efforts in this regard, challenges arise as the Civil Service Commission disclosed that 6,979 expats, constituting 16% of the government workforce, remained contracted with ministries, authorities, and government bodies until April this year.

Bahrain, an archipelago situated in the Arabian Gulf, boasts a population of approximately 1.5 million residents. This island nation, known for its bustling financial hub and cultural heritage, attracts tourists with its vibrant souks, historical sites, and modern architecture. With Islam as the predominant religion, Bahrain serves as a melting pot, with expatriates primarily hailing from neighboring countries like India, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia. Its strategic location, thriving hospitality sector, and rich cultural offerings draw nearly 12 million visitors annually, contributing significantly to its dynamic tourism industry.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:37 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

Hungary Work Permit: Read changes to immigration law before ...

09:23 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

UAE introduces new work permit for teachers: Here's eligibility ...

07:39 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Visa overstayers to face jail as Kuwait debates fresh law for ...

03:49 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Thailand explores visa-free scheme for business people: Details ...

12:09 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Philippines considering extending e-Visa for foreigners

08:45 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Sweden Work Permit: Govt increases minimum salary requirement for ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:55 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

80 mutilated bodies of Palestinians found in Israeli truck amid Gaza war

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th December 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar in interbank

Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.

In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.

In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Dec-2023/pakistani-rupee-inches-up-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-and-dirham-check-today-forex-rates

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 27 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 December 2023

On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: