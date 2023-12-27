Bahrain explores linking foreigners driving license with residence permit

MANAMA - The lawmakers in Bahrain are set to deliberate a proposal to reduce the validity of expatriates' driving licenses to align them with their residence permits' validity.

Led by Jalal Kadhem, five MPs have tabled the amendment to the 2014 Traffic Law, asserting it would address violations by expats overstaying post-work permit expiration and engaging in unauthorized work, notably driving unlicensed taxis.

Advocates of the amendment believe this measure could address traffic congestion, curbing the number of licenses issued. Presently, both Bahrainis and expatriates are granted five-year driving permits but the amendment seeks to make it more tight.

The proposal enjoys support from the Parliament's foreign affairs, defense, and national security committee but faces opposition from Bahrain's Interior Ministry, which urges MPs to reject it.

In response to concerns about human rights implications, the National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR) assured that the proposal doesn't block expat movement or infringe upon their rights. It clarified that the measure is purely organizational and doesn't violate equality or international human rights conventions, Zawya reported.

Besides the driving license legislation, lawmakers are also expected to debate legislation mandating independent government authorities and government-owned companies to achieve complete Bahrainization, reaching 100% employment of Bahraini nationals within two years of the law's enactment.

Despite the efforts in this regard, challenges arise as the Civil Service Commission disclosed that 6,979 expats, constituting 16% of the government workforce, remained contracted with ministries, authorities, and government bodies until April this year.

