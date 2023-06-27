Scotland is also exploring imposition of tourist tax: Here are the details

DUNDEE - More and more countries are trying to charge tourists and Scotland is the fresh country to explore the same as tourism rebounds across the world.

In this regard, a public consultation has been launched into proposals for a "tourist tax" for those holidaying in the country.

The legislation, if passed, would allow councils to tax accommodations such as hotels, B&Bs and holiday lets.

Named the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill, it would allow the authorities to charge the tourists based on a percentage of the accommodation cost, with each rate to be decided by individual councils.

The consultation is aimed at individuals, businesses, community groups and tourism organizations to develop a consensus on the issue.

The Bill was introduced last month by the Scottish Parliament's Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee and committee convener Ariane Burgess MSP was of the opinion that the bill provides a framework for local authorities to decide how money raised should be spent within local communities.

Although the final decision would be made, the key principles for the tax revolve around different aspects including simple to understand and run, administratively efficient and difficult to avoid and to raise additional income and be transparently invested etc.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said as individuals may be paying the levy, or interested in how it is utilized locally, we want to hear from people all over Scotland including places with high levels of tourism.

The tourism tax is being imposed across the world in multiple cities. Recently, Manchester became the first UK city to impose a tourist tax and everyone who stays in a city centre hotel or holiday apartment has to pay £1 per night, per room.

Moreover, Indonesia's top tourist spot, Bali might not be free for all as the government is seriously considering imposing a tourist tax.

The holiday island's visit will cost up to $150 in case the government okays the reforms which are being speculated for years but are now under active consideration by the government.

Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno has confirmed that the discussions between the government and President Joko Widodo were in the process after an initial study into the matter.