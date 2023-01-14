Canada's immigration minister says country needs more newcomers for labour shortage

ONTARIO - Canada's Immigration Minister has insisted that the country needs more newcomers to tackle labour shortages and demographic changes that threaten the future of the country.

In an interview with the Canadian Press, the minster advocated that if Canada doesn't continue to increase its immigration ambition and bring more working-age population and young families into this country, 'our questions will not be about labour shortages, generations from now'.

"They're going to be about whether we can afford schools and hospitals," he explained.

The statement comes weeks after the liberal government announced a new immigration plan that would let Canada welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025. As far as stats for 2022 are concerned, 431,645 people became permanent residents of Canada.

Fraser said in the interview that many of the new permanent residents already live in Canada. For instance, 157,000 international students became permanent residents in 2021.

"It's not as though there are half a million people coming to Canada who are not already here," the minister said.

Changes in Express Entry System

The immigration minister said changes are also coming to the Express Entry system in the spring so that immigrants can be selected based on the sector and region in Canada they're heading to.

That will help alleviate some of the strain on things like health care and housing, he said.

The minister said he came to the decision regarding the immigration plan on the advice of department officials, shrugging off concerns of the private sector and corporate giants who are apparently against the immigration. The immigration plan is being executed as business groups in Canada face ongoing labour shortages, calling on the government to help fill vacancies.