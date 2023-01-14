Search

Immigration

Canada's immigration minister says country needs more newcomers for labour shortage

Web Desk 08:19 PM | 14 Jan, 2023
Canada's immigration minister says country needs more newcomers for labour shortage
Source: Fly High Abroad

ONTARIO - Canada's Immigration Minister has insisted that the country needs more newcomers to tackle labour shortages and demographic changes that threaten the future of the country. 

In an interview with the Canadian Press, the minster advocated that if Canada doesn't continue to increase its immigration ambition and bring more working-age population and young families into this country, 'our questions will not be about labour shortages, generations from now'.

"They're going to be about whether we can afford schools and hospitals," he explained.

The statement comes weeks after the liberal government announced a new immigration plan that would let Canada welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025. As far as stats for 2022 are concerned, 431,645 people became permanent residents of Canada.

Fraser said in the interview that many of the new permanent residents already live in Canada. For instance, 157,000 international students became permanent residents in 2021.

"It's not as though there are half a million people coming to Canada who are not already here," the minister said.

Changes in Express Entry System

The immigration minister said changes are also coming to the Express Entry system in the spring so that immigrants can be selected based on the sector and region in Canada they're heading to.

That will help alleviate some of the strain on things like health care and housing, he said.

The minister said he came to the decision regarding the immigration plan on the advice of department officials, shrugging off concerns of the private sector and corporate giants who are apparently against the immigration. The immigration plan is being executed as business groups in Canada face ongoing labour shortages, calling on the government to help fill vacancies.

Immigration

UAE Golden Visa: Dubai issues 69 percent more permits in 2022

07:21 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Confused over selection of digital nomad visa? This calculator picks the best country for you

07:17 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Pakistan's Senate body legislates harsh punishments for illegal immigration

01:53 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Canada welcomed record number of immigrants in 2022, official data confirms

11:40 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

US resumes visa service after 5 years for this country in Caribbean

08:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

WHO chief says travel restrictions against Chinese 'understandable'

04:34 PM | 30 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

World's largest passenger aircraft set to resume popular route ...

08:52 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 14, 2023

08:14 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.26 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.90
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.95 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,300 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,870. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,500.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: