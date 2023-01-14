Yasir Hussain shares his experience of working with Indian actress Gauahar Khan

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain and Indian actress Gauahar Khan made a splash as the duo was spotted hosting an event together. Needless to say, they are winning hearts online.

Khan is one of the finest actresses and models in the Indian film industry. She predominantly works in the Bollywood film industry. She made her film debut with the movie “Rocket Singh- Salesman of the Year.”

Taking to Instagram, Yasir shared a video of himself and Gauahar walking together. His caption was full of praises for the Bigg Boss fame actress. "Bohot hi khoobsurat Aur pur Lutf tajarba raha @gauaharkhan k sath mezbani ka. Aik toh bohot Achi insaan hain dosra apny fun mai maharat rakhti hain. Allah Kary aaj ka show kal se zyada acha ho .Ameen@humayunalamgir@collinbrianofficial," the Badhshah Begum actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

Khan is currently enjoying the most special phase of her life. The actress is pregnant with her first child and she is all set to become a mother at the age of 39.

On the other hand, Yasir Hussain will be seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Half Fry, Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga and Peace of Heart.