Nawaz Sharif puts off plans of immediate return to Pakistan

The former premier summons Rana Sanaullah to London to discuss political situation

08:42 PM | 14 Jan, 2023
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has put off his decision to return to Pakistan due to inconducive political situation in the country.

Reports said the former three-time premier, who has been staying in London for treatment for long, had informed about his decision to the party.

The move has put the rumours about his return to the country amid dissolution of the provincial assemblies and possible elections to an end.

He said PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz would fly back to Pakistan soon, adding that his decision about return would be depending on his daughter’s report on political situation.

The PML-N supremo has directed his party to get fully prepared for the elections.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif has summoned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who is also president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter, to London to mull over post-assembly dissolution and election strategy.

He also directed the PML-N stalwart to bring the list of party’s possible candidates for the provincial elections. 

