How much Taxes are you paying on every Liter of Petrol, Diesel in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are slapped with heavy burden of taxes, levies, and margins included in retail prices of petrol and diesel as prices continue to climb higher in July 2025.

After latest increase in petroleum prices, the figures show plethora of charges rather than changes in global oil prices. As of July 2025, price of high-speed diesel has gone up by Rs10.39 per liter, raising per-liter price from Rs262.59 to Rs272.98 while petrol has been made costlier by Rs. 8.36 per liter, now priced at Rs. 270.55 per liter.

Petrol Price Breakdown

Ex-refinery price: Rs. 165.30

Petroleum levy: Rs. 75.52

Carbon levy (new tax): Rs. 2.50

Inland Freight Charges: Rs. 6.96

OMC margin: Rs. 7.87

Dealers’ margin: Rs. 8.64

Sales tax: Zero

Total collection under carbon levy & margins: Rs. 78.02

Combined ISEM, OMC, and dealers’ margins: Rs. 23.47

Diesel Price Breakdown

Ex-refinery price: Rs. 177.24

Petroleum levy: Rs. 74.51

Carbon levy (new tax): Rs. 2.50

Oil Marketing Company (OMC) margin: Rs. 8.00

Inland Freight Charges: Rs. 2.09

Petrol pump dealers’ margin: Rs. 8.64

Sales tax: —

Carbon levy & margins: Rs. 77.01

Combined ISEM, OMC, and dealers’ margins: Rs. 18.73

Despite zero-rated sales tax, the new carbon levy and existing petroleum levy significantly contribute to the inflated prices of fuel, sparking criticism from transporters, industry groups, and the general public alike.

Analysts warn that the increased fuel prices could lead to a ripple effect, increasing inflation and transportation costs across the board.