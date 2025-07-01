Petrol, Diesel Prices increased by Rs10.39 per litre for first half of July

ISLAMABAD – Another blow to inflation weary masses as Pakistan jacked up petrol and diesel prices for the first half of July, as part of its fortnightly fuel price review.

The decision is expected to further burden consumers already grappling with rising inflation. According to an official notification, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs8.36, bringing it to Rs272.98 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has gone up by Rs10.39, now set at Rs266.79 per litre.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the revision was made based on recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and consultations with relevant ministries.

Petrol Price July 2025

Product New Price Change Petrol 272.98 +8.36 Diesel 266.79 +10.39

This is second consecutive increase in fuel prices, following a mid-June adjustment where petrol was raised by Rs4.80 per litre and diesel by Rs7.95.

The new prices come at a time when citizens are already feeling the pinch of inflation, with rising costs of living with minimal raise in earning. Economists warn that higher fuel prices are likely to trigger a domino effect, increasing transportation costs and impacting the prices of goods and services across the board.

Public reaction has been critical, with many expressing concern over the growing cost of living. The move is expected to draw scrutiny from opposition parties and economic analysts alike, as Pakistan continues to navigate through fiscal challenges and IMF-backed reforms.

Increase in petrol price is double whammy as domestic gas tariffs have been moved up in certain categories.