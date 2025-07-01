Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 1 July 2025 – Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price

Gold prices in Pakistan saw another surge increase as the rate per tola surged by Rs800 to Rs350,200 in the local market. 10 grams of gold saw jump of Rs686, now selling at Rs300,240.
This increase comes just two days after a sharp decline in prices. On Saturday, gold prices had fallen by Rs1,600 per tola, closing at Rs349,400. The recent upswing reflects a rebound in investor sentiment and renewed demand.
|City
|Price
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs350,200
|Rs3,782
|Lahore
|Rs350,200
|Rs3,782
|Islamabad
|Rs350,200
|Rs3,782
|Peshawar
|Rs350,200
|Rs3,782
|Quetta
|Rs350,200
|Rs3,782
|Sialkot
|Rs350,200
|Rs3,782
|Hyderabad
|Rs350,200
|Rs3,782
|Faisalabad
|Rs350,200
|Rs3,782
Gold Prices
|Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|320,833
|306,250
|262,500
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|275,064
|262,561
|225,052
|Per 1 Gram Gold
|27,506
|26,256
|22,505
|Per Ounce
|779,625
|744,187
|637,875
International market trends are also contributing to the local price movement. The global gold rate recorded an increase of $8, reaching $3,282 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium. Analysts suggest that ongoing economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency rates are driving demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.