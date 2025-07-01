Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 1 July 2025 – Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price

Gold prices in Pakistan saw another surge increase as the rate per tola surged by Rs800 to Rs350,200 in the local market. 10 grams of gold saw jump of Rs686, now selling at Rs300,240.

This increase comes just two days after a sharp decline in prices. On Saturday, gold prices had fallen by Rs1,600 per tola, closing at Rs349,400. The recent upswing reflects a rebound in investor sentiment and renewed demand.

Gold Rates Today

City Price Silver Karachi Rs350,200 Rs3,782 Lahore Rs350,200 Rs3,782 Islamabad Rs350,200 Rs3,782 Peshawar Rs350,200 Rs3,782 Quetta Rs350,200 Rs3,782 Sialkot Rs350,200 Rs3,782 Hyderabad Rs350,200 Rs3,782 Faisalabad Rs350,200 Rs3,782 Gold Prices Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Gold 320,833 306,250 262,500 Per 10 Gram Gold 275,064 262,561 225,052 Per 1 Gram Gold 27,506 26,256 22,505 Per Ounce 779,625 744,187 637,875

International market trends are also contributing to the local price movement. The global gold rate recorded an increase of $8, reaching $3,282 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium. Analysts suggest that ongoing economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency rates are driving demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.