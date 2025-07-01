Pak Defence Minister rules out support for any US Policy against National Interests

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said our interests come first as he responded to Abraham Accords Pressure, saying country will act solely in way that independence and sovereignty can be safeguarded.

In recent television interview, he addressed mounting speculation that Islamabad may soon be urged to normalize ties with Israel under Trump backed agreement. “We will respond when such a proposal is officially made,” minister said. “Pakistan will not endorse any foreign initiative that undermines its sovereignty or interests.”

Abraham Accords started in 2020, and was facilitated diplomatic recognition between Tel Aviv and several Arab nations, including UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.

While asserting Pakistan’s independent foreign policy, Asif acknowledged support extended by US at international financial forums. He also confirmed that Pakistan nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, saying it was a strategic move during that time.

Asif further issued stern warning to India over any potential interference with Pakistan’s water access, calling it a red line. “Blocking our water would be considered an act of war,” he stated.

Recalling previous military achievements, the minister described Pakistan’s successful retaliation against Indian airstrikes as a proud moment for the nation. He thanked China for its consistent diplomatic backing and praised the national media for its responsible role during crises.