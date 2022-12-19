'Gen (r) Faiz Hameed wanted me and Moonis behind bars', claims Punjab CM

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, who hit out at‘ ungrateful’ PTI about the ‘favours’ of a former top general, makes shocking revelations about former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (R) Faiz Hameed.

In an interview with the ARY News, Elahi fired a fresh salvo at Gen (r) Faiz Hameed, saying the latter ‘committed injustice with us and then to get us arrested.’

Elahi revealed that Gen Faiz, who recently stepped down after the change in command, was a strong opponent of him, alleging that Hameed called up the anti-graft body chief and told him to ‘arrest me and Moonis around the time of Bajwa’s extension’.

Punjab Chief Minister accused the former army officer of crossing limits, revealing that he then approached former COAS about the latter's behavior, who reprimanded him.

Faiz told Gen Bajwa that he was acting upon the directions of ousted PM Imran Khan, Elahi further mentioned.

Referring to Imran Khan’s criticism of former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Elahi said the PTI chief should not have spoken against him because he was a benefactor of the PTI. He said it was unfair on part of Khan to criticise Gen Bajwa at a press conference where he was sitting by Khan. He said he would not tolerate if anyone says anything against Gen Bajwa going forward.

Will not take action against Gen (r) Bajwa if ... 06:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2022 LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that he would not take action against ...

Elahi said he was trying to clear the mess left behind by his predecessor Sardar Usman Buzdar.