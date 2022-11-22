Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed is a three-star general of Pakistan Army's Baloch Regiment.

He is currently serving as Bahawalpur Corps Commander. Previously, he served as commander of the Peshawar Corps for less than a year.

The three-star ranking general has served as the 24th Director General of Pakistan's premier spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and as GOC 16th Infantry Division Pano Akil.

Hameed had served in the spy agency for two-and-a-half years before being promoted to the rank of Lt Gen. He was appointed as ISI head at a crucial time due to several external and internal security challenges.

From April to June 2019, he was Adjutant General at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Hameed has received various medals, including Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Diffa for his gallantry services for the country.

Faiz Hameed's family is from Latifal, Chakwal.

Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

