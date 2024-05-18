Search

Pakistan

Suzuki Alto VXL-AGS new installment plan for May 2024

05:55 PM | 18 May, 2024
Suzuki Alto VXL-AGS new installment plan for May 2024

ISLAMABAD – Pak Suzuki and Habib Metro Bank (HMB) have joined hands to offer savings on installment plans for Suzuki Alto VXL-AGS amid inflationary trends and high auto financing mark-up rates.

Suzuki Alto is one of the most-selling car in Pakistan owing to its fuel efficiency and sagaciousness.

The aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives a younstorageg and vibrant look. The all new Alto is a highly efficient performance car that has spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen and  accessories.

The 660 cc vehicle is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.

The Suzuki Alto is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine.

Suzuki Alto VXL-AGS Latest Price in Pakistan

As of May 2024, the price of Alto VXL-AGS stands at Rs3,045,000 in Pakistan.

Suzuki Alto VXL-AGS Installment Plan with Habib Metro Bank

The new financing scheme comes with outstanding financing offer up to 18% fixed rate – fixed throughout period of financing for customer. 

Under the five years plan with 30% advance payment, the buyers previously paid Rs70,978 per month installment. 

If the customers avail the ongoing “Big Savings” offer, the per month installment will drop to Rs61,362, with total savings standing at Rs576,980

The monthly installments are inclusive of insurance and tracker and are subjected to change.

Pakistan

06:03 PM | 18 May, 2024

Karachi establishes heat stroke wards amid heatwave warning

05:55 PM | 18 May, 2024

Suzuki Alto VXL-AGS new installment plan for May 2024

05:15 PM | 18 May, 2024

Seven Pakistanis make it to Forbes’ 30 under 30 2024

04:35 PM | 18 May, 2024

MOFA Crisis Management Unit activated for Pakistanis in Kyrgyzstan ...

04:27 PM | 18 May, 2024

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi face new Toshakhana allegations

04:19 PM | 18 May, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif appointed acting PML-N president until intra-party ...

Pakistan

12:15 PM | 16 May, 2024

Imran Khan's first photo from Adiala Jail goes viral

08:47 AM | 16 May, 2024

No live stream as Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ...

11:25 PM | 15 May, 2024

Petrol price decreased by Rs15.39 per litre, diesel by Rs7.88

11:35 PM | 16 May, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi opens up about wife's properties in Dubai and UK

12:15 PM | 17 May, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz now dons Elite Police uniform during passing-out ...

06:25 PM | 16 May, 2024

Balochistan CM apologises to Mahira Khan over literature festival ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:40 PM | 18 May, 2024

BCCI bans Hardik Pandya for IPL slow over-rate, imposes heavy fine

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 May 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: