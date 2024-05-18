Suzuki Alto VXL-AGS new installment plan for May 2024

ISLAMABAD – Pak Suzuki and Habib Metro Bank (HMB) have joined hands to offer savings on installment plans for Suzuki Alto VXL-AGS amid inflationary trends and high auto financing mark-up rates.

Suzuki Alto is one of the most-selling car in Pakistan owing to its fuel efficiency and sagaciousness.

The aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives a younstorageg and vibrant look. The all new Alto is a highly efficient performance car that has spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen and accessories.

The 660 cc vehicle is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.

The Suzuki Alto is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine.

Suzuki Alto VXL-AGS Latest Price in Pakistan

As of May 2024, the price of Alto VXL-AGS stands at Rs3,045,000 in Pakistan.

Suzuki Alto VXL-AGS Installment Plan with Habib Metro Bank

The new financing scheme comes with outstanding financing offer up to 18% fixed rate – fixed throughout period of financing for customer.

Under the five years plan with 30% advance payment, the buyers previously paid Rs70,978 per month installment.

If the customers avail the ongoing “Big Savings” offer, the per month installment will drop to Rs61,362, with total savings standing at Rs576,980

The monthly installments are inclusive of insurance and tracker and are subjected to change.