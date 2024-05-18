BCCI bans Hardik Pandya for IPL slow over-rate, imposes heavy fine

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken strict action against Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya for his team's slow over-rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium. As a result of MI's third offense of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct regarding minimum over-rate offenses, Pandya has been fined Rs. 30 lakh and barred from participating in the team's next match.

The disciplinary action was announced by the IPL authorities following MI's violation of the over-rate regulations during their recent encounter. This penalty not only includes a substantial fine but also entails a one-match ban for Pandya, affecting his participation in the opening match of the next IPL season.

The setback for Pandya comes amidst the disappointment of MI's performance in IPL 2024, where the team finished last in the standings for the second time in three years. With no further matches scheduled for MI in the current season, the ban will carry over to the next season, necessitating the appointment of a different leader for MI's inaugural fixture next year.

This incident marks Pandya as the second player to face suspension due to over-rate offenses in IPL 2024, following Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant. Like Pant, Pandya has incurred a one-match suspension for his third over-rate offense this season, along with a hefty fine of Rs. 30 lakh. Additionally, MI players, including the Impact Player from the LSG match, have been individually fined either Rs. 12 lakh or 50% of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser, as per BCCI's statement.