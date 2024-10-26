Shock and anger as newly-wed bride gang-raped in front of husband

LUCKNOW – A disturbing incident of gang rape sent shock waves in central Indian state of India as a newly married woman was gang-raped by eight men while on a picnic with her husband.

The sexual assault dates back to October 21, when the assailants overpowered the couple, assaulted the husband, and abducted him before taking subjecting woman to rape.

MP police was quick to nab seven suspects in connection with the crime, while one, identified as Rajnish Kori is at large. The arrested individuals were said to be between 19 and 21, while cop recovered objectionable videos related to the incident from the suspects.

The gang rape is said to be heinous, with reports indicating that the assailants recorded the assault and threatened the couple with the video’s release should they decide to speak out.

The incident further ignited outrage among political leaders and the public, leading to protests and calls for accountability. Rights group urged government to devise a robust plan aimed at preventing such incidents through stern action and awareness.

As the investigation continues, authorities are under increasing pressure to ensure justice for the victims and to enhance the safety of women in the state.