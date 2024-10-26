Saudi Arabia slams Israel for attack on Iran

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia on Saturday condemned the Israeli military’s attack on Iran, saying it is a violation of its sovereignty and a violation of international laws and norms.

“The Kingdom affirms its unwavering position in its rejection of the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict that threatens the security and stability of the countries and people of the region,” the Arab country said.

Saudi Arabia urged all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and reduce escalation, and warned of the consequences of continuing military conflicts in the region.

“The Kingdom calls on the international community and influential and active parties to carry out their roles and responsibilities towards reducing escalation and ending the conflicts in the region”.

Israeli forces launched airstrikes at Iranian military sites amid escalation in hostilities after massive attack from Tehran amid fear of war between arch-rivals.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced hitting strikes, calling it a direct response to ongoing attacks from Iranian regime, which included approximately 200 missiles fired at Israel on October 1.

Jewish force mentioned conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran, saying both defensive and offensive capabilities were fully mobilized.

Strong explosions were heard around the capital, Tehran, as well as in city Karaj, Alborz. Iranian TV said the explosions might have originated from the activation of the country’s air defense system, there were no immediate reports of missile activity over Tehran.

Tehran repeatedly warned Tel Aviv against military action, threatening severe retaliation in response to any attacks. Like previous attack, US was also flagged by Israel before the strikes but did not participate in the operation.