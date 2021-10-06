Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab government spokesman
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has removed Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as the province’s spokesperson, a notification issued by the CM’s Office stated on Wednesday.
This is the third time Chohan has been removed from the provincial administration's information wing. His latest stint as the official spokesman lasted for only two months.
Chohan has been replaced by Hasaan Khawar who was recently appointed special assistant to the CM on information and special initiatives.
He also holds the portfolio of Punjab prisons minister.
