Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab government spokesman
Web Desk
09:55 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab government spokesman
Share

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has removed Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as the province’s spokesperson, a notification issued by the CM’s Office stated on Wednesday.

This is the third time Chohan has been removed from the provincial administration's information wing. His latest stint as the official spokesman lasted for only two months.

Chohan has been replaced by Hasaan Khawar who was recently appointed special assistant to the CM on information and special initiatives.

He also holds the portfolio of Punjab prisons minister.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab ... 07:37 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed from the post in latest ...

More From This Category
UK makes quarantine mandatory for Pakistanis in ...
11:24 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
Javed Iqbal will remain NAB chairman until new ...
07:42 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
WAN-IFRA condemns Pakistan plan for strict ...
05:52 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
Beaconhouse celebrates the International ...
04:50 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
Who will be the new DG ISI?
03:20 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
DG ISI Faiz Hameed appointed Corps Commander ...
02:56 PM | 6 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Resham and Meera's adorable video goes viral
06:36 PM | 6 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr