National T20 Cup, SP vs NOR Highlights: Southern Punjab win by 4 wickets
Southern Punjab thrashed Northern Punjab in the 20th match of the National T20 Cup at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.
Southern Punjab won the toss and elected to field first against Northern. Playing first, Northern made a total of 211 runs for the loss of five wickets.
Southern smashed 217 for the loss of six wicket, winning the match on the second last ball.
The One Where We Chased 200+— ATF Southern Punjab (@southern_punjab) October 6, 2021
Top job, @amiryamin54 & @SalmanAliAgha1 ❤️ #FearlessCricket l #NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/McEvHMmjAl
Earlier, Central Punjab thrashed the Sindh by eight wickets. After winning the toss, Central Punjab opted to field first and restricted Sindh to 128 runs. Sindh Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 52 runs. Faheem Ashraf and Hassan Ali took two wickets each.
In reply, Central Punjab chased down the target in 15.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Hussain Talat remained the top scorer with 68 not out. Shoaib Malik also played a handy innings of 40 runs. Sindh’s Mir Hamza grabbed one wicket.
