Babar and Rizwan set new T20 partnership record

10:22 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Babar and Rizwan set new T20 partnership record
LAHORE – Pakistan’s openers, Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, have become the first pair in T20I cricket to share most century stands.

They achieved the milestone by making a sixth-century stand while playing against West Indies in the third and final match of the T20 series in Karachi.

Babar and Rizwan completed their six-century partnerships in 27 innings.

Earlier, the title was held by India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with five-century stands.

Meanwhile, Pakistan beat West Indies in the final T20, completing a whitewash in the three-match series at the National Stadium. 

