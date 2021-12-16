Babar and Rizwan set new T20 partnership record
LAHORE – Pakistan’s openers, Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, have become the first pair in T20I cricket to share most century stands.
They achieved the milestone by making a sixth-century stand while playing against West Indies in the third and final match of the T20 series in Karachi.
Babar and Rizwan completed their six-century partnerships in 27 innings.
Earlier, the title was held by India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with five-century stands.
Meanwhile, Pakistan beat West Indies in the final T20, completing a whitewash in the three-match series at the National Stadium.
