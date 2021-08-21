Ramiz Raja becomes top contender for PCB chairmanship
Web Desk
01:33 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Ramiz Raja becomes top contender for PCB chairmanship
Share

LAHORE – Former Test captain and known commentator Ramiz Raja is one of the contenders to become Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s next chairman.

According to the media reports, PCB’s Chairman Ehsan Mani’s three-year term is ending on September 18.

Prime Minister Imran Khan — who is also the patron in chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) — will recommend two names to the governing board for the coveted post in the next few days.

Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan are the representatives of the prime minister in the PCB governing board. Reports circulating claimed that Ramiz Raja will replace Ehsan Mani.

On May 31, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani had debunked rumours of forwarding his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, The News reported.

PAKvWI – Babar Azam, Fawad Alam lead ... 10:48 AM | 21 Aug, 2021

KINGSTON – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and middle order batsman Fawad Alam led the team’s recovery from two ...

More From This Category
PAKvWI – Babar Azam, Fawad Alam lead ...
10:48 AM | 21 Aug, 2021
PAKvWI: Pakistan to bat first against Windies in ...
07:09 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
PAKvWI – Pakistan look to avoid series ...
06:44 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Afghanistan appoints new batting coach for ...
04:26 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Babar, Faheem, and Fawad advance in ICC Test ...
04:28 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
‘No change in Pak-Afghan ODI series as Taliban ...
04:00 PM | 18 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral
02:38 PM | 21 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr