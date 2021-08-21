China asks Pakistan to improve security mechanism after Gwadar suicide attack

ISLAMABAD – China on Saturday asked Pakistan to probe Gwadar suicide attack thoroughly and take practical steps to ensure that similar incidents would not happen again.

The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad issue a statement in which it said, “At the same time, relevant departments at all levels in Pakistan must take practical and effective measures to accelerate to implement strengthened whole-process security measures and upgraded security cooperation mechanism to ensure that similar incidents will not happen again.”

The statement was issued after a convoy carrying Chinese nationals was targeted in Gwadar, killing three children and injuring several others including a Chinese national.

According to an Interior Ministry statement, a convoy comprising four vehicles carrying Chinese nationals “with integral security details of Pakistan army and police contingent” was targeted on East Bay Expressway.

“The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemns this act of terrorism, extends its sincere sympathies to the injured of both countries, and expresses its deep condolences to the innocent victims in Pakistan,” it said.

Following the attack on the convoy, the embassy said, it launched an emergency plan immediately.

The embassy demanded Pakistan to properly treat the wounded, conduct a thorough investigation and severely punish the perpetrators.

Police said on Saturday that a case has been registered at a CTD police station over the suicide attack against unidentified militants. They said that the charges include murder, attempt to murder, explosives and terror clauses.