Afghanistan deliver major upset by defeating unbeaten Australia in T20 World Cup

Gulbadin Naib ends with 4-20 after Pat Cummins hattrick

09:04 AM | 23 Jun, 2024
Afghanistan deliver major upset by defeating unbeaten Australia in T20 World Cup

Cricket big player Australia faced shocking defeat against Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2024

The Asian side kept T20 World Cup hopes alive by outclassing unbeaten Australia by 21 runs. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran set stage for upset with a century partnership, helping their team post total of 148-6 after being sent in to bat.

Pat Cummins was sensational with his hatric but Kangaross were faltered due to sloppy fielding and several missed catches. Australia lost three players within powerplay while Glenn Maxwell, was later dismissed.

Gulbadin Naib remains in centre light with figures of 4-20 that earned him the Player of the Match award, while Naveen took 3 scalps. Australia was all out for 127 in their last over, putting their T20 World Cup campaign in jeopardy.

Gurbaz and Zadran's 118-run opening stand was crucial in driving Afghanistan to this stunning victory, keeping their semi-final hopes alive. A win for Australia would have secured their place and India's in the last four, but their unbeaten record was shattered despite Cummins' hat-trick.

With half-centuries from Gurbaz and Zadran, Afghanistan recorded their first-ever victory over Australia, amassing 148-6 in their 20 overs. Their bowlers then dismissed the Australians for 127 on a challenging Kingstown pitch.

Gulbadin Naib and Naveen-ul-Haq's standout performances with the ball, coupled with the century partnership from Gurbaz and Zadran, laid the foundation for the victory, which also kept Bangladesh's hopes alive.

India leads Group 1 with four points, followed by Australia and Afghanistan with two each, while Bangladesh is yet to score. India and Australia will face off in St Lucia on Monday, with Afghanistan playing Bangladesh in St Vincent later the same day.

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh's decision to bowl first and include left-arm spinner Ashton Agar over Mitchell Starc was a surprising move. Initially, it seemed effective as the Afghan openers struggled, but the lack of early wickets allowed them to build momentum.

Gurbaz and Zadran reached their half-centuries before Marcus Stoinis dismissed Gurbaz for 60. Adam Zampa then took two wickets in the next over, and Cummins' hat-trick came in the 20th over, but Australia's fielding mistakes, including a missed catch by David Warner, proved costly.

Afghanistan started strong with the ball, with Naveen-ul-Haq bowling Travis Head for a duck and catching Marsh for 12 in the third over. Warner was dismissed for three, leaving Australia at 32-3 by the end of the powerplay. Further pressure was applied as Stoinis and Tim David fell quickly.

Australia vs Afghanistan Squad

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

