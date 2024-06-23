Swat Mob Lynching: Over two dozen arrested as manhunt underway for more suspects

ISLAMABAD - Police and other law enforcement agencies started probe to identify and held members of mob that lynched a tourist accused of blasphemy and now at least 27 people have been arrested.

Reports in local media suggest that two brothers were also held in connection with the case. Local police charged 27 suspects with lynching a man and burning the police station.

Additionally, police teams are conducting raids to apprehend more suspects involved in the Madyan incident. KP police took the tourist to the police station, but the enraged mob stormed in and beat him to death.

KP Police also formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to thoroughly investigate the incident in Swat's Madin area. The ten-member JIT includes officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, and senior police officers, and will be overseen by DIG Malakand.

Police nominated over 2,000 individuals as a result of the heinous incident. To aid in the identification process, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will analyse the cellular data of those involved.

An initial investigation report highlighted several critical lapses, including absence of political and high-ranking figures at the scene. The clash resulted in injuries to 11 civilians and five police officers, with protesters setting fire to two motorcycles and five vehicles.

The report also revealed that local police had requested reinforcements to control the unruly crowd and that the local Station House Officer (SHO) failed to move the alleged accused to a secure location, worsening the situation.