'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' launched amid rising militancy, extremism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army has decided to launch 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam', which will target militants, anti-state elements, and religious extremists amid rise in violence in the country of over 240 million.

The decision follows a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with top civilian and military leaders to assess security challenges, and comes after a surge in militant attacks and a recent lynching incident in Swat district.

Armed forces said the operation would target terrorists without discrimination based on ethnicity. It also emphasised actions against anti-state elements and religious extremists, particularly incidents like the ones in Sialkot and Swat involving mob violence over blasphemy allegations.

The statement highlighted the need to address religious fanaticism and any attempts to destabilize the state or take the law into one's hands.

The operation received support from all political parties, who also acknowledged the increasing issue of religious fanaticism in urban areas that needs to be addressed.