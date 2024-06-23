'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' launched amid rising militancy, extremism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army has decided to launch 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam', which will target militants, anti-state elements, and religious extremists amid rise in violence in the country of over 240 million.
The decision follows a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with top civilian and military leaders to assess security challenges, and comes after a surge in militant attacks and a recent lynching incident in Swat district.
Armed forces said the operation would target terrorists without discrimination based on ethnicity. It also emphasised actions against anti-state elements and religious extremists, particularly incidents like the ones in Sialkot and Swat involving mob violence over blasphemy allegations.
The statement highlighted the need to address religious fanaticism and any attempts to destabilize the state or take the law into one's hands.
The operation received support from all political parties, who also acknowledged the increasing issue of religious fanaticism in urban areas that needs to be addressed.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.