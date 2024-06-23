Search

Top News

'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' launched amid rising militancy, extremism in Pakistan

Web Desk
11:08 AM | 23 Jun, 2024
'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' launched amid rising militancy, extremism in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army has decided to launch 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam', which will target militants, anti-state elements, and religious extremists amid rise in violence in the country of over 240 million. 

The decision follows a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with top civilian and military leaders to assess security challenges, and comes after a surge in militant attacks and a recent lynching incident in Swat district.

Armed forces said the operation would target terrorists without discrimination based on ethnicity. It also emphasised actions against anti-state elements and religious extremists, particularly incidents like the ones in Sialkot and Swat involving mob violence over blasphemy allegations.

The statement highlighted the need to address religious fanaticism and any attempts to destabilize the state or take the law into one's hands.

The operation received support from all political parties, who also acknowledged the increasing issue of religious fanaticism in urban areas that needs to be addressed.

Pakistani forces gun down five terrorists in Khyber operation: ISPR

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Top News

11:08 AM | 23 Jun, 2024

'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' launched amid rising militancy, extremism ...

10:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2024

Swat Mob Lynching: Over two dozen arrested as manhunt underway for ...

11:15 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching incident: Who is behind the latest blasphemy case ...

09:37 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Pakistan asks UNSC to force Afghanistan to sever links with Pakistani ...

12:34 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Civil, military leaders meet today to discuss security in Apex ...

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Five Pakistan Army troops martyred in Kurram IED blast

Top News

09:25 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Cancer medicine worth Rs 360 million 'stolen' from Karachi's Civil ...

10:45 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Balochistan cabinet approves budget for fiscal year 2024-25

10:11 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Communist Party leader praises Pakistan Army for protecting Chinese ...

10:16 AM | 21 Jun, 2024

PSX hits to all-time high above 80,000 as bulls dominate trading floor

Advertisement

Latest

11:08 AM | 23 Jun, 2024

'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' launched amid rising militancy, extremism in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 23 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: